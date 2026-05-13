One killed, four wounded in Donetsk region over past day – official

One civilian was killed and four were wounded in Donetsk region over the past day due to enemy strikes, Donetsk Regional Military Administration head Vadym Filashkin said.

"Russians struck Donetsk region settlements 13 times in total over the past day," he wrote on Telegram Wednesday morning.

According to him, in Kramatorsk district a private house was damaged in Sviatohirsk. One person was wounded and five apartment buildings damaged in Mykolaivka; 11 private houses were destroyed and two damaged in Orikhivatka. A non-residential premises and vehicle were damaged in Kramatorsk; one person was killed and one wounded in Malotaranivka. A person was wounded and a vehicle damaged inIverske of Novodonетska community. A vehicle was damaged in Shavrove of Oleksandrivka community. A person was wounded in Oleksievo-Druzhkivka.

Private houses were damaged in Riznykivka of Siverna community in Bakhmut district.

As reported, the occupants struck Donetsk region settlements 15 times on May 11, killing three civilians and wounding six. On May 10 there were 19 strikes, with Russians wounding four Donetsk region residents. On May 9 there were 18 strikes and also four wounded.