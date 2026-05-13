Another minor reported injured in Sumy region after Russia drone attack on May 12

Another minor was reported injured from yesterday’s drone strike by Russia on civilian infrastructure in the Bilopillia community (Sumy region), head of the Sumy Regional Military Administration Oleh Hryhorov has said.

"Another minor boy was injured in the Bilopillia community as a result of a Russia drone attack. He was taken to the hospital at night. The 17-year-old boy received shrapnel wounds," he wrote on his Telegram channel on Wednesday.

Currently, doctors have examined him; his condition is not serious. Doctors are providing all necessary assistance.

As reported, on Tuesday, May 12, Russia launched a strike on the civilian infrastructure of the Bilopillia community; a 13-year-old boy was injured as a result of the Russia attack. The child was near the site of the hit.