Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
09:50 13.05.2026

Another minor reported injured in Sumy region after Russia drone attack on May 12

1 min read
Another minor reported injured in Sumy region after Russia drone attack on May 12

Another minor was reported injured from yesterday’s drone strike by Russia on civilian infrastructure in the Bilopillia community (Sumy region), head of the Sumy Regional Military Administration Oleh Hryhorov has said.

"Another minor boy was injured in the Bilopillia community as a result of a Russia drone attack. He was taken to the hospital at night. The 17-year-old boy received shrapnel wounds," he wrote on his Telegram channel on Wednesday.

Currently, doctors have examined him; his condition is not serious. Doctors are providing all necessary assistance.

As reported, on Tuesday, May 12, Russia launched a strike on the civilian infrastructure of the Bilopillia community; a 13-year-old boy was injured as a result of the Russia attack. The child was near the site of the hit.

Tags: #sumy_region #russian_attack

MORE ABOUT

10:57 13.05.2026
Almost 1,800 monuments and more than 2,500 cultural infrastructure facilities damaged due to Russian aggression – Ministry of Culture

Almost 1,800 monuments and more than 2,500 cultural infrastructure facilities damaged due to Russian aggression – Ministry of Culture

10:19 13.05.2026
Zelenskyy: Additional waves of Russian drone attacks may occur during the day

Zelenskyy: Additional waves of Russian drone attacks may occur during the day

10:14 13.05.2026
Okhtyrka resident who threw grenade at law enforcement officers remanded in custody – prosecutor’s office

Okhtyrka resident who threw grenade at law enforcement officers remanded in custody – prosecutor’s office

10:03 13.05.2026
One killed, four wounded in Donetsk region over past day – official

One killed, four wounded in Donetsk region over past day – official

09:35 13.05.2026
Russian shelling injures five in Kharkiv region over day

Russian shelling injures five in Kharkiv region over day

09:34 13.05.2026
Russian attack kills 8, wounds 11 in Dnipropetrovsk region

Russian attack kills 8, wounds 11 in Dnipropetrovsk region

09:32 13.05.2026
Russian strike on Kryvyi Rih rises to 5, including young girl - official

Russian strike on Kryvyi Rih rises to 5, including young girl - official

09:20 13.05.2026
Substation damaged, part of consumers without power due to night UAV attack on Poltava community – official

Substation damaged, part of consumers without power due to night UAV attack on Poltava community – official

15:08 12.05.2026
Three civilians injured in Sumy region due to Russian drone attack – regional administration

Three civilians injured in Sumy region due to Russian drone attack – regional administration

11:04 08.05.2026
Four people killed, 3 injured in shelling in Donetsk region on May 7 – regional administration

Four people killed, 3 injured in shelling in Donetsk region on May 7 – regional administration

HOT NEWS

Zelenskyy: Additional waves of Russian drone attacks may occur during the day

Substation damaged, part of consumers without power due to night UAV attack on Poltava community – official

Occupiers drop guided aerial bombs on Dnipropetrovsk region community, 4 killed – authorities

Zelenskyy: We are forming anti-ballistic coalition in Europe

Hearing on preventive measure for Yermak to continue on Wed at 12:00

LATEST

Deserter who registered Starlink terminals for russians detained in Kyiv

Five Ukrainian regions hit by forest fires in early May, some now extinguished, others brought under control – minister

URCS joins evacuation of people from frontline areas of Kharkiv region

Spanish Congress speaker, Ukrainian PM discuss energy support, participation in Ukraine's reconstruction

Ukraine downs 111 out of 139 enemy UAVs, hits by 20 drones recorded at 13 locations

Russia advances near Zakitne on Siversk axis, seizing less than 2 sq km over day – DeepState

NGU and California National Guard agree to deepen cooperation and prepare memorandum – Pivnenko

USF units hit 1,572 enemy targets over day

General Staff reports 210 combat engagements over past day

Yermak case exceptional, UAH 180 mln bail proportionate to risks, prosecution says in court

AD
AD