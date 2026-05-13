Ukraine downs 111 out of 139 enemy UAVs, hits by 20 drones recorded at 13 locations

In the early hours of May 13, Ukraine’s Defense Forces neutralized 111 out of 139 enemy UAVs; hits by 20 drones were recorded at thirteen locations, the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine has reported.

"According to preliminary data, as of 08:00, air defense shot down/suppressed 111 enemy UAVs of the Shahed, Gerbera, Italmas types, and ‘Parodiya’ imitation drones in the north, south, and east of the country," according to the Telegram channel.

In total, overnight on May 13 (from 18:00 on May 12), the enemy attacked with 139 strike UAVs of the Shahed, Gerbera, Italmas types, and ‘Parodiya’ imitation drones from the directions of Kursk, Bryansk, Millerovo, Primorsko-Akhtarsk – Russia, and Chauda – temporarily occupied Crimea.

The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces of Ukraine.

Hits by 20 strike UAVs at 13 locations, as well as falling debris at 4 locations, were recorded.