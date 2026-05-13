Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
09:46 13.05.2026

Russia advances near Zakitne on Siversk axis, seizing less than 2 sq km over day – DeepState

1 min read
Russia advances near Zakitne on Siversk axis, seizing less than 2 sq km over day – DeepState
Photo: https://t.me/DeepStateUA

The OSINT project DeepState reports continued advancement of Russia in the area of the village of Zakitne, Lyman community, Donetsk region, on the Siversk axis of the front.

"The enemy has advanced near Zakitne," according to a report on the project’s Telegram channel on Wednesday morning.

There is no mention of the capture or liberation of specific settlements.

DeepState maps show an increase in the occupied area on the Siversk axis by 3.32 sq km, largely due to consolidation in the area of penetration (the "gray zone").

On other axes, there were no changes over the day.

As reported, last week Russia advanced daily by an average of 2.4 sq km, while the area of penetration decreased daily by an average of 0.2 sq km.

Tags: #donetsk_region #deepstate

MORE ABOUT

10:03 13.05.2026
One killed, four wounded in Donetsk region over past day – official

One killed, four wounded in Donetsk region over past day – official

11:04 08.05.2026
Four people killed, 3 injured in shelling in Donetsk region on May 7 – regional administration

Four people killed, 3 injured in shelling in Donetsk region on May 7 – regional administration

13:11 02.05.2026
Enemy occupies 12% less territory in April despite increase in assaults – DeepState

Enemy occupies 12% less territory in April despite increase in assaults – DeepState

13:10 28.04.2026
Russia seizes nearly 3 sq km on outskirts of Pokrovsk, Myrnohrad, but lacks full control – DeepState

Russia seizes nearly 3 sq km on outskirts of Pokrovsk, Myrnohrad, but lacks full control – DeepState

10:01 28.04.2026
Russia damages housing and infrastructure in Donetsk region, no casualties reported – official

Russia damages housing and infrastructure in Donetsk region, no casualties reported – official

15:15 27.04.2026
Russia stalls in Sumy, slows in Donetsk – DeepState

Russia stalls in Sumy, slows in Donetsk – DeepState

14:47 27.04.2026
Russia advances near Kupiansk and Kostiantynivka, seizing less than 7 sq km in 24 hours – DeepState

Russia advances near Kupiansk and Kostiantynivka, seizing less than 7 sq km in 24 hours – DeepState

16:58 21.04.2026
Russia strikes Slovyansk with MLRS, 5 people injured – official

Russia strikes Slovyansk with MLRS, 5 people injured – official

11:06 21.04.2026
Occupiers drop aerial bomb on Slovyansk, 3 civilians injured

Occupiers drop aerial bomb on Slovyansk, 3 civilians injured

09:50 21.04.2026
Occupiers shelled Donetsk region 11 times over past day; no casualties reported – Regional Military Administration

Occupiers shelled Donetsk region 11 times over past day; no casualties reported – Regional Military Administration

HOT NEWS

Zelenskyy: Additional waves of Russian drone attacks may occur during the day

Substation damaged, part of consumers without power due to night UAV attack on Poltava community – official

Occupiers drop guided aerial bombs on Dnipropetrovsk region community, 4 killed – authorities

Zelenskyy: We are forming anti-ballistic coalition in Europe

Hearing on preventive measure for Yermak to continue on Wed at 12:00

LATEST

Deserter who registered Starlink terminals for russians detained in Kyiv

Five Ukrainian regions hit by forest fires in early May, some now extinguished, others brought under control – minister

Almost 1,800 monuments and more than 2,500 cultural infrastructure facilities damaged due to Russian aggression – Ministry of Culture

URCS joins evacuation of people from frontline areas of Kharkiv region

Zelenskyy: Additional waves of Russian drone attacks may occur during the day

Okhtyrka resident who threw grenade at law enforcement officers remanded in custody – prosecutor’s office

Spanish Congress speaker, Ukrainian PM discuss energy support, participation in Ukraine's reconstruction

Another minor reported injured in Sumy region after Russia drone attack on May 12

Ukraine downs 111 out of 139 enemy UAVs, hits by 20 drones recorded at 13 locations

NGU and California National Guard agree to deepen cooperation and prepare memorandum – Pivnenko

AD
AD