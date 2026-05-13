Russia advances near Zakitne on Siversk axis, seizing less than 2 sq km over day – DeepState

Photo: https://t.me/DeepStateUA

The OSINT project DeepState reports continued advancement of Russia in the area of the village of Zakitne, Lyman community, Donetsk region, on the Siversk axis of the front.

"The enemy has advanced near Zakitne," according to a report on the project’s Telegram channel on Wednesday morning.

There is no mention of the capture or liberation of specific settlements.

DeepState maps show an increase in the occupied area on the Siversk axis by 3.32 sq km, largely due to consolidation in the area of penetration (the "gray zone").

On other axes, there were no changes over the day.

As reported, last week Russia advanced daily by an average of 2.4 sq km, while the area of penetration decreased daily by an average of 0.2 sq km.