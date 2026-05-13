Interfax-Ukraine
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09:41 13.05.2026

NGU and California National Guard agree to deepen cooperation and prepare memorandum – Pivnenko

2 min read
NGU and California National Guard agree to deepen cooperation and prepare memorandum – Pivnenko
Photo: https://t.me/Pivnenko_NGU

The National Guard of Ukraine (NGU) and the California State National Guard have agreed to deepen cooperation and prepare a memorandum aimed at expanding practical interaction, exchanging combat experience, and developing the training of military personnel, reported NGU Commander Oleksandr Pivnenko.

According to him, an NGU delegation paid a working visit to the United States, during which meetings were held with the command of the California State National Guard, the US National Guard Bureau, as well as the leadership of training centers of the California National Guard and the US Army.

One of the key events was a meeting with the Commander of the California State National Guard, Major General Matthew Beevers, during which directions for bilateral cooperation, exchange of combat experience, personnel training, development of leadership courses, and participation in joint exercises were discussed.

The Ukrainian delegation also familiarized itself with the work of the Joint Staff of the California National Guard, the Joint Command Post, and the management system for current operations. Special attention was paid to the issues of the mental health of military personnel.

"During the stay in the USA, we also visited a number of military education and training centers, including the Camp San Luis Obispo and Camp Roberts military bases, and the Fort Irwin National Training Center of the US Army. In the course of the work, we familiarized ourselves with the modern training and material base, the system for training commanders, the organization of marksmanship and airborne training, the functioning of multimedia training complexes, as well as the use of modern weapons systems and the conduct of live fire exercises," according to the message released on Telegram.

Based on the results of the visit, the parties reached agreements regarding the signing of a memorandum of cooperation between the structures, which should solidify the further development of partnership and practical interaction, Pivnenko noted.

Tags: #national_guard_of_ukraine #california #cooperation

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