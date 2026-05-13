Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
09:37 13.05.2026

USF units hit 1,572 enemy targets over day

1 min read
USF units hit 1,572 enemy targets over day
Photo: Ministry of Defense of Ukraine

Units of the Unmanned Systems Forces (USF) hit 1,572 enemy targets over the day, the USF reported on their Telegram channel as of Wednesday morning.

According to the report, among the hit targets are: 365 personnel, 189 of whom were liquidated; 101 UAV launch points; 10 artillery systems; 94 units of automotive equipment; 36 motorcycles and buggies; 365 enemy unmanned aerial vehicles of the "copter" and "wing" types.

"Since the beginning of May (May 01-12), USF units have hit 13,937 enemy targets, 2,923 of which were personnel," the USF reported.

Tags: #report #usf

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