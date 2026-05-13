09:35 13.05.2026
Russian shelling injures five in Kharkiv region over day
Over the past day, Russia’s armed forces launched strikes with guided aerial bombs and drones of various types on Kharkiv and 14 settlements in the region, 5 people were injured, head of the regional military administration Oleh Synehubov has said.
"In the village of Shevchenkove, a 75-year-old woman and a 57-year-old man were wounded; in the village of Vasylenкове of the Shevchenkove community, a 45-year-old man and women aged 39 and 42 were injured," Synehubov wrote on Telegram.