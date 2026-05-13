Russian attack kills 8, wounds 11 in Dnipropetrovsk region

Photo: t.me/dnipropetrovskaODA

Over the past day, Dnipropetrovsk region suffered about 30 Russia’s attacks across three districts, resulting in the deaths of eight people and injuries to 11 others, head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration, Oleksandr Hanzha, has said on Telegram.

According to him, Nikopol and Synelnykove districts, as well as the city of Kryvyi Rih, came under fire.

"In the Nikopol region, the Nikopol, Marhanets, Myrove, Pokrovsk, and Chervonohryhorivka communities suffered. Infrastructure, private houses, and cars were damaged. Three people were injured. A 16-year-old youth was hospitalized in moderate condition. Another 16-year-old and a 21-year-old are receiving outpatient treatment," according to the message released Wednesday morning.

In the Synelnykove region, the Dubovykivka and Mykolaivka communities came under shelling. More than two dozen houses were damaged, and two people were killed.

Separately, it is reported that nine more homes were damaged as a result of a previous daytime strike: at that time, four people were killed and four others were injured, three of whom were hospitalized; a 50-year-old man is in serious condition.

In Kryvyi Rih, an enterprise, infrastructure, and a gas pipeline were damaged as a result of attacks. Two people were killed, and four others were injured.