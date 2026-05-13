Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
09:32 13.05.2026

Russian strike on Kryvyi Rih rises to 5, including young girl - official

1 min read
Russian strike on Kryvyi Rih rises to 5, including young girl - official
Photo: https://t.me/vilkul

The number of victims resulting from yesterday’s strike on a residential building in Kryvyi Rih has risen to five, while doctors managed to save the leg of a nine-month-old girl who remains in serious condition, reported the Chairman of the City Defense Council, Oleksandr Vilkul.

The child’s 23-year-old mother is also in the hospital in moderate condition. Three other women aged 45, 56, and 74 received medical assistance at the scene.

"Regarding the consequences of yesterday’s strike on a residential building. A nine-month-old girl remains in the hospital in serious condition – with God’s help and thanks to the professionalism of our doctors, her leg was saved; she will be sent to Dnipro for further treatment," according to the message released Wednesday morning.

Vilkul noted that in addition to the private sector, two five-story and one nine-story residential buildings were damaged.

Furthermore, as a result of damage to a gas pipeline, 34 houses were left without gas supply. Restoration work and the elimination of consequences are currently ongoing.

Tags: #kryvyi_rih #russian_attack

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