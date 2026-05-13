Interfax-Ukraine
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09:29 13.05.2026

General Staff reports 210 combat engagements over past day

1 min read
General Staff reports 210 combat engagements over past day
Photo: https://t.me/GeneralStaffZSU

The General Staff of the AFU recorded 210 combat engagements over the past day. The General Staff of the AFU reported this on Telegram in the operational information regarding the Russia invasion as of 8:00 Wednesday.

"Yesterday the enemy launched 111 air strikes, dropping 314 guided aerial bombs. In addition, it used 8,923 kamikaze drones and carried out 3,353 shellings of settlements and positions of our troops, including 148 from multiple launch rocket systems," the General Staff reports.

Tags: #report #afu_general_staff

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