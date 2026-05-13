Substation damaged, part of consumers without power due to night UAV attack on Poltava community – official

Russia’s drones attacked the Poltava community overnight, resulting in a hit on an electrical substation and power outages for over 6.5 thousand residential and 548 legal entities, reported the head of the Poltava Regional Military Administration, Vitaliy Diakivnych.

According to him, the glazing of nearby residential buildings was also damaged. There has been no information regarding injuries so far.

"At night, Russia attacked the Poltava community. Hits by Russia’s UAVs on an electrical substation were recorded. Over 6,500 residential and 548 legal entities were left without power," Diakivnych reported on his Telegram channel on Wednesday morning.