Interfax-Ukraine
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20:56 12.05.2026

Ukraine has no information about drone found in Greece – MFA

1 min read
Ukraine has no information about drone found in Greece – MFA
Photo: MFA of Ukraine

Ukrainian Foreign Ministry spokesman Heorhiy Tykhy has said Ukraine currently has no information about a Magura V3 maritime drone reportedly found in Greece.

"There is no evidence that it belongs to Ukrainian maritime drone operators," he said in response to journalists' questions.

Tykhy said Ukraine is open to cooperation with the Greek side to clarify the circumstances of the incident if relevant requests are received from Greece.

Earlier, Greek media reported that a Ukrainian Magura V3 maritime drone had been found in Greece, in waters off the southern part of Lefkada in the Ionian Sea.

Tags: #greece

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