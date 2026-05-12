Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
20:55 12.05.2026

Occupiers drop guided aerial bombs on Dnipropetrovsk region community, 4 killed – authorities

1 min read
Occupiers drop guided aerial bombs on Dnipropetrovsk region community, 4 killed – authorities

Head of Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration Oleksandr Hanzha has reported that four people were killed in an enemy attack on Dubovykivka community in Synelnykove district, and three others were injured.

"Four people were killed in Dubovykivka community in Synelnykove district. The enemy attacked with aerial bombs," he said on Telegram on Tuesday evening, without specifying the settlement.

According to Hanzha, men aged 37, 48 and 51 were injured. All are receiving the necessary assistance.

Dubovykivka community is located in the central part of Synelnykove district, more than 15 kilometers from the line of contact.

Tags: #bomb #dnipropetrovsk_region #casualties

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