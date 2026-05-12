Shahed UAV directly hits residential building in Kryvy Rih; two killed, nine-month-old girl loses leg – Vilkul

A Shahed-type drone directly hit a residential building in Kryvy Rih, killing a 43-year-old man and a 65-year-old woman, while a nine-month-old girl had her leg torn off, Head of the city's Defense Council Oleksandr Vilkul has said.

"A Shahed directly hit a residential building. Unfortunately, two people were killed – a 43-year-old man and a 65-year-old woman," he said on Telegram.

"A little nine-month-old girl had her leg torn off. She has already been evacuated by ambulance to hospital and is receiving all necessary assistance," he added.

According to Vilkul, the fire has already been extinguished and work is underway to deal with the aftermath.