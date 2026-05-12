Two killed in attack on Kryvy Rih – regional authorities

Photo: https://t.me/dnipropetrovskaODA

Two people are now known to have been killed in an attack by Russian occupiers on Kryvy Rih, Dnipropetrovsk region, Head of the Regional Military Administration Oleksandr Hanzha has said.

"Two people were killed. The enemy attacked Kryvy Rih. A fire broke out," he said on Telegram on Tuesday evening.

According to him, the consequences of the strike are being clarified.

Earlier, Head of the city's Defense Council Oleksandr Vilkul reported a hit on a residential building in Kryvy Rih, which left people killed and injured.