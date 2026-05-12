Interfax-Ukraine
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20:46 12.05.2026

No delays in US arms supplies under PURL program – Sybiha

2 min read
No delays in US arms supplies under PURL program – Sybiha
Photo: MFA

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha has said there are no delays in arms supplies from the United States under the PURL program, the Prioritized Ukraine Requirements List.

"We have no delays in weapons supplies from the United States," Sybiha said at the Polish Institute of International Affairs' Strategic Ark conference.

Speaking about the development of agreements with the United States on the so-called drone deal, the foreign minister said Ukraine is open to a drone deal with the United States. According to him, this concerns Ukraine's unique combat experience, advanced technologies and joint production. He said Ukraine is working with its U.S. partners and is interested in scaling up this cooperation, as it is in the common interest of both sides.

The foreign minister also recalled that Ukraine is interested in concluding a drone deal with the EU.

"We are also ready to contribute to protecting the EU's skies with our drones and technologies," he said.

In addition, Sybiha noted that there are currently agreements on sending Ukrainian instructors to train partner armies.

The minister said Ukraine expects six clusters to be opened in the near future.

"We count on the support of the Polish side. This is also in the interests of Poland and Europe," he added.

Tags: #mfa #purl #usa

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