Interfax-Ukraine
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20:44 12.05.2026

Zhovkva discusses Russia sanctions, Special Tribunal agreement with Australian PM's intl adviser

1 min read
Zhovkva discusses Russia sanctions, Special Tribunal agreement with Australian PM's intl adviser

Deputy Head of the President's Office of Ukraine Ihor Zhovkva has held a phone call with Rod Hilton, International Adviser to the Prime Minister of Australia, to discuss further steps to strengthen sanctions pressure on Russia.

"In addition, they discussed Russia's international accountability, namely the process of creating the Special Tribunal for the crime of aggression against Ukraine and the possibility of Australia joining the Enlarged Partial Agreement on the Special Tribunal," the Ukrainian president's website said on Tuesday.

The call also addressed further contacts between Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, as well as deepening cooperation between the two countries.

It is noted that Australia has already imposed sanctions on 261 tankers of Russia's shadow fleet, as well as more than 1,800 individuals and legal entities.

Tags: #sanctions #australia #russia #presidential_office

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