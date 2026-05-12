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19:41 12.05.2026

Cyprus announces intention to join Special Tribunal agreement – Sybiha

2 min read
Cyprus announces intention to join Special Tribunal agreement – Sybiha

Cyprus has announced its intention to join the Enlarged Partial Agreement and contribute to the creation of the Special Tribunal, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha has said.

"This is a significant step by the country that currently holds the EU presidency. I thank my colleague Constantinos Kombos, whom I met only yesterday in Brussels. Already 29 states intend to join the Tribunal, and this number continues to grow. This shows strong momentum toward restoring justice. We will hold those guilty of the crime of aggression against Ukraine accountable," he said on X.

The minister called on all states, both in Europe and in other regions, to join "this historic initiative."

"This is a matter of principle," Ukraine's foreign minister said.

As reported, on May 14-15 in Chisinau, the Council of Europe is expected to take the next step toward launching the Special Tribunal and conclude an agreement on its Management Committee.

The President's Office said that, after the preparatory stages are completed, the tribunal should move to full operation: investigations, indictments, court proceedings and verdicts on the crime of aggression.

The next stages of work on creating the Special Tribunal are:

Phase 1, the Skeleton Tribunal, is a transitional stage. In The Hague, the "framework" of the institution will be formed: 15 judges will be elected to the roster, a registrar will be appointed, core staff will be gradually recruited, procedural rules will be approved, international cooperation agreements will be concluded, and administrative and technical infrastructure will be created. At this stage, the tribunal will not yet administer justice, but will complete preparations for its full launch.

Phase 2, the full-fledged Tribunal, will involve the full operation of the Special Tribunal. After the preparatory stages are completed, the institution will begin exercising its jurisdiction: investigations, indictments, court proceedings and verdicts on the crime of aggression will begin. By that time, all key bodies must be formed, and permanent premises, security infrastructure and international cooperation mechanisms necessary for the effective administration of justice must be in place.

Ukraine expects the Special Tribunal to become fully operational next year.

The Council of the EU has adopted a decision allowing the European Union to become a founding member of the Special Tribunal to investigate the crime of aggression against Ukraine.

Tags: #world #tribunal #special

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