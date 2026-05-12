Hearing on preventive measure for Yermak to continue on Wed at 12:00

The High Anti-Corruption Court (HACC) will continue its hearing on choosing a preventive measure for former Head of the President’s Office and lawyer Andriy Yermak, who is suspected of money laundering, at 12:00 on Wednesday, May 13.

According to an Interfax-Ukraine correspondent, the court announced a break in the hearing after the prosecution finished presenting its motion to choose a preventive measure for Yermak in the form of detention, with an alternative bail of UAH 180 million.

The prosecution also plans to present some case materials during the closed part of the hearing.

The break was announced at the request of Yermak’s defense team to allow time to study the case materials.

At Wednesday’s hearing, the defense and the suspect himself are expected to speak. The prosecution will submit additional materials to the court, after which a decision on the motion to choose a preventive measure will be announced.