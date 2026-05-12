Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
18:55 12.05.2026

Stefanchuk calls Mendel interview manipulation, story about giving up Donbas fabricated

2 min read
Stefanchuk calls Mendel interview manipulation, story about giving up Donbas fabricated

Verkhovna Rada Chairman Ruslan Stefanchuk considers former presidential press secretary Yulia Mendel’s interview with U.S. blogger Tucker Carlson to be manipulation through which fabricated stories about the "surrender of Donbas" are being promoted.

"This is a banal copy of the Russian ‘not everything is so clear-cut.’ And it is through this manipulation that fabricated stories about the ‘surrender of Donbas’ and proposals to trade land for the sake of imaginary salvation are now being sold," Stefanchuk said on Facebook on Tuesday.

Commenting on the interview, he expressed the opinion that when no one remembers a person, they develop "a need to remind people of themselves at any cost, even if that cost is conscious work for the enemy."

"The truth is that the President of Ukraine has never considered surrendering people and land as a path to peace. And parliament is absolutely united with the head of state in this position. It has remained principled from the first day of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine until today," the chairman of the Ukrainian parliament said.

According to him, a state cannot be preserved by handing it over to the enemy piece by piece.

"Ukraine is saved not by capitulation disguised as compromise, but by the daily feat of the Defense Forces and the tireless work of every Ukrainian man and woman for victory. Therefore, let us maintain information hygiene, support our army and unite around Ukrainian state institutions," Stefanchuk said.

As reported, Mendel, who headed the presidential press service from 2019 to 2021, called Zelenskyy "one of the main obstacles to peace" during an interview with Tucker Carlson. She also said Ukraine was "on the brink of disappearing" and "declining," and claimed there were manifestations of "unhealthy nationalism" in the country. She also added that Ukraine in 2022, during talks with Russia, was allegedly ready to give up Donbas.

Tags: #carlson #stefanchuk #propaganda #mendel

MORE ABOUT

16:05 12.05.2026
Former spokesperson for President of Ukraine Mendel added to Myrotvorets database

Former spokesperson for President of Ukraine Mendel added to Myrotvorets database

15:20 12.05.2026
Ukraine must work hard to make perspective of EU membership irreversible – Speaker of Spanish Congress of Deputies

Ukraine must work hard to make perspective of EU membership irreversible – Speaker of Spanish Congress of Deputies

13:26 12.05.2026
This is an attack not against the president but against her own country - Sybiha on Mendel's words

This is an attack not against the president but against her own country - Sybiha on Mendel's words

09:35 12.05.2026
Zelenskyy’s former press secretary criticizes him in US interview, Presidential Office calls her 'unstable'

Zelenskyy’s former press secretary criticizes him in US interview, Presidential Office calls her 'unstable'

15:50 07.05.2026
Civil Code does not discriminate against LGBT community - Stefanchuk

Civil Code does not discriminate against LGBT community - Stefanchuk

11:18 02.03.2026
Czarzasty invites Stefanchuk to this year's Ukraine Recovery Conference in Gdansk

Czarzasty invites Stefanchuk to this year's Ukraine Recovery Conference in Gdansk

09:29 23.02.2026
Speaker of Polish Sejm arrives on visit to Kyiv

Speaker of Polish Sejm arrives on visit to Kyiv

09:27 08.01.2026
Stefanchuk hopes for speedy adoption of US sanctions bill against Russia

Stefanchuk hopes for speedy adoption of US sanctions bill against Russia

11:40 07.01.2026
Poroshenko calls for legal assessment of activities of underground ‘Russian world schools’

Poroshenko calls for legal assessment of activities of underground ‘Russian world schools’

12:56 02.01.2026
Stefanchuk calls Czech parliament speaker's statement 'example of cynicism'

Stefanchuk calls Czech parliament speaker's statement 'example of cynicism'

HOT NEWS

Occupiers drop guided aerial bombs on Dnipropetrovsk region community, 4 killed – authorities

Zelenskyy: We are forming anti-ballistic coalition in Europe

Hearing on preventive measure for Yermak to continue on Wed at 12:00

Some aspects of Operation 'Midas' still undercover; the public will learn about them later – SAPO head

Yermak was not interrogated before being notified of suspicion - NABU director

LATEST

Yermak case exceptional, UAH 180 mln bail proportionate to risks, prosecution says in court

Ukraine has no information about drone found in Greece – MFA

Occupiers drop guided aerial bombs on Dnipropetrovsk region community, 4 killed – authorities

Shahed UAV directly hits residential building in Kryvy Rih; two killed, nine-month-old girl loses leg – Vilkul

Two killed in attack on Kryvy Rih – regional authorities

No delays in US arms supplies under PURL program – Sybiha

Zhovkva discusses Russia sanctions, Special Tribunal agreement with Australian PM's intl adviser

Zelenskyy: We are forming anti-ballistic coalition in Europe

Cyprus announces intention to join Special Tribunal agreement – Sybiha

Hearing on preventive measure for Yermak to continue on Wed at 12:00

AD
AD