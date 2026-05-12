Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
18:49 12.05.2026

Yermak has four diplomatic passports, money to hide abroad, prosecution says in court

3 min read
Yermak has four diplomatic passports, money to hide abroad, prosecution says in court

The Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor’s Office (SAPO) sees a risk that former Head of the President’s Office Andriy Yermak, suspected of money laundering, may hide from the investigation and court, as he has the funds and opportunities to leave the country.

This was stated on Tuesday by a SAPO representative during a hearing of the High Anti-Corruption Court on choosing a preventive measure for Yermak, while substantiating the risks.

"The fact that the construction of residence No. 2 for him, on his order, was financed with his own money, as his representative – his father – claimed, and not from these [official] incomes, means that Andriy Borysovych Yermak has sufficient property resources to hide from pretrial investigation bodies and the court both in Ukraine and abroad," the prosecution representative said in court.

According to the prosecutor, Yermak has a passport for travel abroad and four diplomatic passports. She also said that Yermak had headed the President’s Office for almost six years, communicated with officials of other states, and has professional and social ties both with Ukrainian officials and abroad.

"He has the opportunity to contact such persons so that they could help him cross the state border without hindrance and later provide him with the opportunity to hide on the territory of a foreign state," the prosecution representative added.

Thus, according to the prosecutor, this is sufficient justification for the risk of hiding from the investigation and court.

In addition, according to the prosecutor, there is a risk of destruction of documents and items that are substantially important to the case. This risk is based, in particular, on the fact that Yermak, while committing the crime, used methods of conspiracy.

"In order to conceal his involvement in the criminal offense, he delegated his organizational and operational matters to trusted persons," she specified, noting that this included Yermak’s father.

According to the prosecutor, when visiting the site, measures were taken to ensure his anonymity, and his real name was not used in messenger correspondence.

The prosecution representative also said Yermak’s connections allow him to influence witnesses or other persons in the case. In particular, this concerns senior law enforcement officials whose appointments he influenced and with whom he communicated.

According to the prosecutor, pressure was exerted on a forensic expert, who received threats.

"Also during this pretrial investigation, facts were established of the deletion from state registers and systems of information concerning Andriy Borysovych Yermak himself, as well as his property," the prosecutor said.

Tags: #sapo #nabu #yermak #prosecution

MORE ABOUT

16:27 12.05.2026
Some aspects of Operation 'Midas' still undercover; the public will learn about them later – SAPO head

Some aspects of Operation 'Midas' still undercover; the public will learn about them later – SAPO head

15:58 12.05.2026
Yermak was not interrogated before being notified of suspicion - NABU director

Yermak was not interrogated before being notified of suspicion - NABU director

15:48 12.05.2026
Cases involving several Ukrainian arms manufacturers still lack expert results, responses to international requests – NABU director

Cases involving several Ukrainian arms manufacturers still lack expert results, responses to international requests – NABU director

15:43 12.05.2026
Prosecution to seek pretrial detention for Yermak with alternative bail of UAH 180 mln - SAPO head

Prosecution to seek pretrial detention for Yermak with alternative bail of UAH 180 mln - SAPO head

15:23 12.05.2026
Rada summons NBU Head Pyshny to May 13 session to discuss supervisory board salaries

Rada summons NBU Head Pyshny to May 13 session to discuss supervisory board salaries

15:09 12.05.2026
Court sets time for hearing on preventive measure for Yermak

Court sets time for hearing on preventive measure for Yermak

15:06 12.05.2026
Pressure exerted on experts in case of legalization of UAH 460 mln in elite construction near Kyiv – NABU director

Pressure exerted on experts in case of legalization of UAH 460 mln in elite construction near Kyiv – NABU director

13:02 12.05.2026
Yermak, Chernyshov and Mindich suspected of laundering UAH 460 mln in elite construction near Kyiv – SAPO

Yermak, Chernyshov and Mindich suspected of laundering UAH 460 mln in elite construction near Kyiv – SAPO

10:55 12.05.2026
Yermak's lawyer denies his involvement in legalizing UAH 460 mln in elite construction – Suspilne

Yermak's lawyer denies his involvement in legalizing UAH 460 mln in elite construction – Suspilne

09:43 12.05.2026
President's adviser calls conclusions on Yermak case premature – Lytvyn

President's adviser calls conclusions on Yermak case premature – Lytvyn

HOT NEWS

Some aspects of Operation 'Midas' still undercover; the public will learn about them later – SAPO head

Yermak was not interrogated before being notified of suspicion - NABU director

Cases involving several Ukrainian arms manufacturers still lack expert results, responses to international requests – NABU director

Prosecution to seek pretrial detention for Yermak with alternative bail of UAH 180 mln - SAPO head

Umerov has witness status in corruption case involving Mindich – heads of anti-corruption agencies

LATEST

Bill to designate Russia state sponsor of terrorism introduced in US House – ambassador

McDonald's opens first restaurant in Kyiv based on sustainable design principles

Klitschko, CEMR chief Rossi discuss aid to communities, municipal partnerships

Canada first outside Europe to sign Intl Claims Commission Convention for Ukraine

New water treatment line in Mykolaiv region commissioned with EUR 3 mln EU grant

Tulsi Gabbard investigates US funding of biolabs worldwide, including Ukraine – media

Kharkiv resident who prepared bombing of main gas pipeline on Russia’s orders sentenced to 15 years in prison

Ukraine and USA approaching agreement on UAV protection – media

Former spokesperson for President of Ukraine Mendel added to Myrotvorets database

SBU Internal Security detains FSB agent in one of frontline units

AD
AD