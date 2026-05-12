Interfax-Ukraine
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18:42 12.05.2026

Bill to designate Russia state sponsor of terrorism introduced in US House – ambassador

1 min read
Bill to designate Russia state sponsor of terrorism introduced in US House – ambassador

A bipartisan group of members of the U.S. House of Representatives has introduced a bill entitled "To provide for the designation of the Russian Federation as a state sponsor of terrorism," although the text of the document has not yet been made public, Ukrainian Ambassador to the United States Olha Stefanishyna has said.

"A bipartisan group of members of the U.S. House of Representatives, including Congressman Ted Lieu (D), Congressional Ukraine Caucus Co-Chair Joe Wilson (R), and Helsinki Commission Co-Chair Steve Cohen (D), has introduced H.R. 8696, a bill ‘To provide for the designation of the Russian Federation as a state sponsor of terrorism,’" she said on Telegram on Tuesday.

According to the ambassador, the text of the bill has not yet been published.

Tags: #terrorism #russia #usa

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