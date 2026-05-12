McDonald's opens first restaurant in Kyiv based on sustainable design principles

McDonald’s Ukraine Ltd., which develops the McDonald’s fast-food restaurant chain in Ukraine, opened a new restaurant in Kyiv on Tuesday at 4-B Revutskoho Street, the company’s press service reported.

The restaurant became the second in the country created according to sustainable design principles, with the first such restaurant having opened last year in Lviv. In particular, coatings for furniture, walls, and ceilings were made using recycled materials, including plastic, textiles, wood, and coffee waste. In addition, the décor mainly uses mechanical fasteners instead of glue, making it easy to dismantle elements for reuse, repair, or recycling.

The 480-square-meter restaurant, offering more than 280 seats, is located in a popular recreation area on the left bank of the capital near Soniachne Lake. An additional feature of the restaurant is a sliding door at the side entrance to the dining area, making the space even more accessible and convenient for guests. The dining hall operates from 6:00 a.m. to 11:00 p.m., McDrive from 5:00 a.m. to 11:00 p.m., and delivery service from 7:00 a.m. to 11:00 p.m. The facility is equipped with a generator, helping maintain operations even during power outages.

With the opening of the new restaurant in Kyiv, the chain created around 100 new jobs.

Like all McDonald’s establishments in Ukraine, the restaurant on Revutskoho Street operates in compliance with enhanced safety regulations. During air raid alerts, the establishment closes so that employees and visitors can move to the nearest shelter and resumes operations within an hour after the all-clear. Employees receive full wages regardless of the time spent in shelters during their shifts.

The first McDonald’s restaurant in Ukraine opened on May 24, 1997, in Kyiv. Currently, McDonald’s employs nearly 11,000 Ukrainians and operates 140 restaurants, of which 127 are currently open in 42 localities.

According to the Opendatabot analytical system, McDonald’s in Ukraine generated UAH 21.3 billion in revenue in 2025, exceeding the previous year’s figure by 26.6%. Net profit increased by 21.3%, to UAH 1.567 billion. In 2025, the company paid UAH 3.5 billion in taxes to the budget.

The owner of McDonald’s Ukraine Ltd. is listed as MCD Europe Limited (100%, London, United Kingdom).