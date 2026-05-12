Interfax-Ukraine
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17:46 12.05.2026

Klitschko, CEMR chief Rossi discuss aid to communities, municipal partnerships

1 min read

Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko has met with Secretary General of the Council of European Municipalities and Regions (CEMR) Fabrizio Rossi to discuss assistance to communities affected by Russian aggression and cooperation in freeing captive mayors.

"We discussed cooperation between the Association of Ukrainian Cities and the Council of European Municipalities and Regions (CEMR). I thanked them for raising the issue of captive mayors of our communities at the international level. Last week, Kherson Mayor Ihor Kolykhaiev turned 55. He has spent the fifth year of his life in Russian captivity," Klitschko said on Telegram.

He also thanked the Council of European Municipalities and Regions for its assistance during the war.

"Our cooperation and CEMR's assistance make inter-municipal partnerships between Ukraine and European countries more effective. This is also an important factor in attracting international assistance for Ukraine, overcoming the consequences of the full-scale war, and exchanging experience between Ukrainian and European municipalities," the Kyiv mayor said.

The Association of Ukrainian Cities, headed by Klitschko, has been an active member of CEMR since 2002. The Council of European Municipalities and Regions is marking its 75th anniversary this year.

Tags: #klitschko

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