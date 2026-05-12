Canada first outside Europe to sign Intl Claims Commission Convention for Ukraine

Photo: https://x.com/andrii_sybiha

Canada has become the first country outside Europe to sign the Convention on the Establishment of an International Claims Commission for Ukraine, Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha has said.

"I am grateful to my colleague Anita Anand for a big step: Canada became the first country outside of Europe to sign the Convention establishing an International Claims Commission for Ukraine," he said on X.

Sybiha said this commission is part of an accountability system that "will deliver justice and compensations for the damage and suffering caused to Ukrainians by Russian aggression," and thanked Canada for its support.