New water treatment line in Mykolaiv region commissioned with EUR 3 mln EU grant

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A new drinking water treatment facility line has been inaugurated in the Pervomaisk community of Mykolaiv region, with the project implemented through approximately EUR3 million in EU grant financing, according to a statement from the press service of NEFCO.

The new treatment facility line, with a capacity of 7,000 cubic meters per day, provides high-quality water to approximately 35,000 residents of the community, including 6,650 internally displaced persons.

The implementation of the project was the result of coordinated work by a large international team. Thanks to EU financing and investment support from NEFCO, engineering supervision by experts from Egis, and technological solutions provided by Ukrainian company Ecosoft, the city received a system meeting the strictest European standards.

"Reliable access to clean drinking water is one of the most important municipal services, especially for communities living under wartime conditions with increased pressure on infrastructure. The success of the project in Pervomaisk demonstrates how targeted investments in critical infrastructure bring both immediate and long-term benefits to local residents," commented Henrik Toremark, Senior Programme Manager at NEFCO.

The project included a complete modernization of the outdated system, which dated back to 1967, and is part of a broader EU and NEFCO program aimed at restoring Ukraine’s critical infrastructure. A new water treatment facility line was constructed, while the first-stage pumping station and the infrastructure for transporting raw water for treatment were additionally reconstructed. A new energy-efficient second-stage pumping station for supplying water to the city was also built. The work lasted from the signing of the contract in December 2024 through April 2026.

The project is based on membrane ultrafiltration technology, which enables stable water purification regardless of the season or river conditions. In addition to providing clean water, the facility demonstrates impressive efficiency indicators: electricity consumption was reduced by 1,230 MWh annually. For the region’s environment, this means a reduction in CO2 emissions by nearly 475 tonnes per year, making the project part of Ukraine’s genuine "green" recovery.

"The new water treatment facility line is not merely a modern installation that meets current requirements. It is about people’s safety, quality of life, the health of our children, and the resilience of society under wartime conditions. This project demonstrates how international cooperation and shared responsibility produce real results for Ukrainians," said Pervomaisk Mayor Oleh Demchenko.

Reconstruction of the main water pipeline is now beginning as part of the comprehensive modernization of the city’s water supply system, financed through a grant from Denmark via Impact Fund Denmark and co-financing from the local budget. Completion of the work is scheduled for the end of 2026. This additional investment from international partners will increase the reliability of water supply and ensure the efficient operation of the new water treatment facility line.