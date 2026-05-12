Former press secretary of the President of Ukraine Yulia Mendel has been added to the Myrotvorets database.

Among the reasons cited for her inclusion on the list are participation in acts of humanitarian aggression against Ukraine, dissemination of Russian propaganda narratives, manipulation of socially significant information in the interests of the Russian aggressor, calls for Ukraine’s capitulation to the Russian-fascist invaders, as well as indirect participation in Russia’s information and psychological special operations against Ukraine on the part of the Russian aggressor and pro-Russian lobbying groups in the United States.

In particular, during an interview with American journalist Tucker Carlson, Mendel called President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy “one of the main obstacles to peace,” and also stated that Ukraine is “on the verge of disappearing” and is “declining,” while alleging manifestations of “unhealthy nationalism” in the country. She added that during negotiations with Russia in 2022, Ukraine had allegedly been ready to surrender Donbas.

At the end of the interview, Mendel switched to Russian and, with tears in her eyes, addressed Russian dictator Vladimir Putin, stating that she was not his political opponent and posed no threat to him. She described Russia’s full-scale war against Ukraine with the phrase: “Slavs are killing Slavs.”

Mendel headed the presidential press service from 2019 to 2021.