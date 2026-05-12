Yermak was not interrogated before being notified of suspicion - NABU director

Detectives and prosecutors did not interrogate the former Head of the Office of the President, Andriy Yermak, before notifying him of suspicion and filing a motion to select a preventive measure, Semen Kryvonos, Director of the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine (NABU), has said.

"A motion for the selection of a preventive measure and a notice of suspicion were served. The remaining investigative actions will be carried out as planned by detectives and prosecutors," Kryvonos said at a briefing in Kyiv on Tuesday.

"Prior to this, there was no interrogation of the former Head of the Office of the President," he said.