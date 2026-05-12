SBU Internal Security detains FSB agent in one of frontline units

The Main Directorate of Internal Security of the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) detained a Russian agent in one of the SBU’s frontline units, the SBU press service reports.

“As established by the investigation, the suspect was ‘leaking’ information to the FSB regarding operational developments and criminal proceedings of the Ukrainian special service. The Russians were most interested in materials concerning the exposure of their agent networks and propagandists, as well as personal data of SBU officers conducting the relevant investigations,” the statement says.

According to the investigation, Russian special services recruited the official through her father – a resident of temporarily occupied Berdiansk who collaborates with the enemy.

In particular, the suspect’s father acted as an intermediary and instructed his daughter via messenger applications regarding the collection of intelligence data of interest to the FSB. The agent, in turn, recorded classified information on her smartphone directly at her workplace or made notes on drafts. Once home, she transmitted this information to the Russian side.

After establishing all circumstances of the suspect’s intelligence and subversive activities, she was detained. During a search, a smartphone containing evidence of cooperation with the FSB was seized from her.

SBU investigators are preparing to serve the agent with a notice of suspicion under Part 2 of Article 111 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (high treason committed under martial law).

The suspect faces life imprisonment with confiscation of property. The issue of serving notices of suspicion to other persons involved in this intelligence operation is also being resolved.

“Employees of the Main Directorate of Internal Security of the SBU have once again confirmed their high professional level. Systematic work on self-cleansing within the Service and the Defense Forces of Ukraine as a whole continues. Exposing traitors and enemy agents remains one of my top priorities. Everyone cooperating with the enemy will inevitably be held accountable,” acting SBU head Yevheniy Khmara said.