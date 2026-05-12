Interfax-Ukraine
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15:48 12.05.2026

Cases involving several Ukrainian arms manufacturers still lack expert results, responses to international requests – NABU director

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Cases involving several Ukrainian arms manufacturers still lack expert results, responses to international requests – NABU director

Anti-corruption authorities continue to investigate cases of possible corruption in the defense sector, but conclusions from expert examinations and responses to international requests have not yet been received, Semen Kryvonos, Director of the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine (NABU), has said.

"Investigations are being conducted into the energy and defense sectors alike. This also applies to the supply of bulletproof vests—in an episode where one of the figures has already been notified of suspicion. Relevant expert examinations are being carried out, and the corresponding evidence is being studied," Kryvonos said at a briefing in Kyiv.

He emphasized that since February 2025, there has been an ongoing investigation into several domestic weapons manufacturers, including drone producers. Within the framework of this investigation, according to Kryvonos, a number of expert examinations have been commissioned, the results of which have not yet been obtained.

Additionally, as the NABU Director noted, several requests for international legal assistance have been sent, but responses from international partners have not yet been received.

Tags: #nabu #defense_industry #arms

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