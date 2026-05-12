Interfax-Ukraine
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15:43 12.05.2026

URCS begins accepting applications for grants for frontline communities

2 min read
URCS begins accepting applications for grants for frontline communities

The Ukrainian Red Cross Society (URCS) has started accepting applications for grant support for frontline communities.

"The Ukrainian Red Cross, with the support of the US government as part of the project 'Assistance in Responding to National Crises, Humanitarian Operations and Strengthening Resilience (ANCHOR-UA),' has launched the call for applications for the 'Group Cash Transfers for Strengthening the Resilience of Frontline Communities' program," the URCS reported on Facebook on Tuesday.

The program is aimed at supporting communities affected by hostilities that face daily challenges in meeting the basic needs of the population. Within the framework of the competition, local government bodies and communal institutions can receive grant support ranging from UAH 500,000 to UAH 2 million for the implementation of priority emergency response measures, restoration of basic services, and strengthening community resilience.

Grant funds can be directed towards supporting and emergency repairs of critical infrastructure, restoring damaged medical and educational facilities, improving conditions in temporary housing for internally displaced and evacuated persons, as well as preparing communities for seasonal and emergency risks. This includes providing backup power for critical facilities, setting up heating points and shelters, and creating safer and more resilient conditions for community residents.

Local government bodies, communal institutions, communal enterprises, and communal facilities from designated communities in Mykolaiv, Kharkiv, and Chernihiv regions are eligible to participate in the competition.

To participate, it is necessary to conduct an assessment of the needs of the community population, prepare a project implementation plan, a budget, a fund utilization plan, and an analytical report, as well as complete a grant application and attach the required package of documents.

The application period will last until June 14, 2026.

Tags: #grant #urcs

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