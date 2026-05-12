Prosecution to seek pretrial detention for Yermak with alternative bail of UAH 180 mln - SAPO head

The Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor’s Office (SAPO) will ask the court to impose a preventive measure on former head of the Presidential Office Andriy Yermak in the form of detention with the alternative of UAH 180 million bail, SAPO head Oleksandr Klymenko said.

“The prosecution will request a preventive measure in the form of detention with the alternative of posting bail in the amount of UAH 180 million,” Klymenko said during a briefing in Kyiv.

He emphasized that there is no specific deadline for serving a notice of suspicion. “Detectives collect evidence and assess it at their own discretion. If they believe the evidence is sufficient, they approach the prosecutor and initiate the issue of serving a notice of suspicion.”

Director of the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine (NABU) Semen Kryvonos in turn stressed that the pretrial investigation depends on a number of investigative actions that must be carried out – searches, interrogations, expert examinations. “As I already said, in this criminal proceeding we encountered problems with experts conducting examinations due to possible pressure on them.”

The hearing on the preventive measure for Yermak is expected today at 16:00.