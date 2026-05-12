Interfax-Ukraine
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15:29 12.05.2026

Umerov has witness status in corruption case involving Mindich – heads of anti-corruption agencies

1 min read
Umerov has witness status in corruption case involving Mindich – heads of anti-corruption agencies

Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council Rustem Umerov was questioned by detectives of the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine (NABU) and has the status of a witness in a corruption case involving businessman Timur Mindich, heads of anti-corruption agencies said.

“In this case regarding the Secretary of the NSDC, investigative actions were carried out by detectives of the National Anti-Corruption Bureau,” Kryvonos said during a briefing in Kyiv.

According to him, Umerov was questioned.

Head of the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor’s Office Oleksandr Klymenko in turn noted: “It is incorrect to use the word ‘involved’… Mr. Umerov’s actions were reviewed, he was questioned, and at present he has the status of a witness in this criminal proceeding.”

Tags: #mindich #court #umerov #nabu_sapo

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