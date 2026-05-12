Ukraine must work hard to make perspective of EU membership irreversible – Speaker of Spanish Congress of Deputies

Photo: Olena Savchenko

Ukraine must work hard to ensure that the prospect of joining the European Union becomes a reality, Francina Armengol, President of the Congress of Deputies of Spain, has said.

"Spain fully supports Ukraine’s candidacy for EU membership. The prospect of accession remains the most tangible sign of the European Union’s unwavering support for the freedom, independence, and sovereignty of Ukraine. Today, within the walls of parliament, I urge Ukraine to work hard to make this perspective irreversible. Given that the country is ready and meets the conditions, negotiation clusters should be opened as soon as possible," Armengol stated during a plenary session of the Verkhovna Rada on Tuesday.

According to an Interfax-Ukraine correspondent, Armengol emphasized in a press statement that Spain has always stood by Ukraine and will continue to do so in the future.

"We will accompany Ukraine throughout its entire journey to the European Union," Armengol noted.

In turn, Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada Ruslan Stefanchuk reported that he discussed bilateral cooperation with Armengol.

"We spoke about the issues of support for Ukraine by Spain regarding our European and Euro-Atlantic integration. In addition, we separately discussed all matters concerning further cooperation in the reconstruction of Ukraine, and our possible cooperation within the framework of the future reconstruction of the country," Stefanchuk noted.