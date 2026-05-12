15:15 12.05.2026
Rada fails to support termination of MP Tsabal's powers
The Verkhovna Rada has failed to support the early termination of the powers of Member of Parliament (MP) Volodymyr Tsabal (Holos faction).
A total of 209 MPs voted in favor of the relevant resolution No. 15201 during a plenary session on Tuesday, falling short of the minimum 226 votes required for adoption.
According to an Interfax-Ukraine correspondent, the First Deputy Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada has announced a break in the plenary session. The next meeting of parliament is expected to take place on Wednesday.