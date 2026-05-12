Interfax-Ukraine
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15:09 12.05.2026

Court sets time for hearing on preventive measure for Yermak

2 min read
Court sets time for hearing on preventive measure for Yermak
Photo: https://t.me/ermaka2022

The High Anti-Corruption Court has scheduled a hearing to consider a motion for a preventive measure for the former head of the Office of the President of Ukraine, Andriy Yermak.

"The High Anti-Corruption Court has scheduled the consideration of a motion to apply a preventive measure to the former head of the Office of the President of Ukraine, suspected of committing a criminal offense under Part 3 of Art. 209 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine. The hearing is scheduled for today, May 12, at 16:00," according to a report on a Telegram channel. The hearing will take place at 41 Beresteisky Ave.

Yermak himself stated that the notification of suspicion is related to "public pressure on law enforcement agencies" aimed at forcing specific procedural decisions against him, according to a response to a written request from the Kyiv-based Left Bank ezine.

"Over the past few months, there has been unprecedented public pressure on law enforcement agencies with demands to make specific procedural decisions regarding me," Yermak stated, adding that he is currently working on the case materials with his lawyers. He claimed the accusations against him are groundless and emphasized that "the investigation must be independent of political statements, media campaigns, or any other forms of influence".

"Nothing has changed now, just as after November 28 of last year, when I reacted the same way to all procedural actions and requests," he said.

As reported, on the evening of May 11, the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine (NABU) and the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor’s Office (SAPO) notified Yermak of suspicion as a member of an organized group involved in the legalization of UAH 460 million in elite construction near Kyiv. Yermak declined to comment on the delivery of the suspicion and denied owning elite real estate.

Presidential advisor Dmytro Lytvyn, commenting on the investigation into the Yermak case, stated that procedural actions are ongoing and it is premature to draw final conclusions.

Tags: #court #yermak #nabu_sapo

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