Interfax-Ukraine
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15:08 12.05.2026

Three civilians injured in Sumy region due to Russian drone attack – regional administration

1 min read
Three civilians injured in Sumy region due to Russian drone attack – regional administration

Three civilians were injured as a result of an occupiers’ drone attack in the Hlukhiv community, Head of the Sumy Regional Military Administration Oleh Hryhorov reported.

“Today the enemy attacked civilian infrastructure in Shostka district. Three civilians were injured as a result of Russian UAV attacks on the Hlukhiv community. Among the injured are two elderly women and a man. Two of them sustained injuries of moderate severity. All are receiving the necessary medical assistance,” he wrote on Telegram.

All consequences of the enemy attack are being clarified.

Tags: #sumy_region #russian_attack

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