Interfax-Ukraine
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15:06 12.05.2026

Pressure exerted on experts in case of legalization of UAH 460 mln in elite construction near Kyiv – NABU director

1 min read
Pressure exerted on experts in case of legalization of UAH 460 mln in elite construction near Kyiv – NABU director

During the investigation of the case involving the legalization of UAH 460 million in elite construction near Kyiv, pressure on experts was recorded, Semen Kryvonos, Director of the National Anti-Corruption Bureau (NABU), has said.

"In the legalization case, pressure on experts was recorded; it was carried out, among others, by Security Service of Ukraine employees," Kryvonos said at a briefing in Kyiv on Tuesday.

In this context, Oleksandr Klymenko, head of the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor’s Office (SAPO), emphasized the necessity for anti-corruption bodies to have access to independent expert institutions.

The heads of the anti-corruption bodies stressed the need to maintain the neutrality of the investigation and to prevent its politicization in any way.

In this regard, Kryvonos said: "The President of Ukraine did not and does not figure within the investigation."

Tags: #sapo #sbu #nabu #pressure

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