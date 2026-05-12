London court begins hearing former PrivatBank owners' appeal against ruling to pay over USD 3 bln

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Hearings on the appeal by former PrivatBank owners Ihor Kolomoisky and Hennadiy Boholiubov and associated companies against the High Court of England’s ruling to pay the bank more than $3 billion began in London on Tuesday.

According to the court schedule, hearings in two PrivatBank cases against former owners Kolomoisky, Boholubov and other defendants are scheduled for May 12, 14 and 15, 2026.

As reported, on November 10, 2025, PrivatBank announced that pursuant to a London court ruling, Kolomoisky and Boholiubov are obligated to pay it more than $3 billion in damages and legal costs, with the principal amount of damages set at $1.762 billion.

PrivatBank is Ukraine’s largest state-owned bank. The financial institution’s total assets, according to National Bank data, amounted to UAH 963.77 billion as of March 1, 2026 (23.0% of total volume).