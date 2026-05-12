Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
14:35 12.05.2026

SBU exposes two large-scale mobilization evasion schemes in Kyiv

2 min read
SBU exposes two large-scale mobilization evasion schemes in Kyiv

The Security Service of Ukraine detained in the capital the organizers of two schemes for evading mobilization - one involving employment at a critically important enterprise and another involving fraudulent disability registration.

In one episode, the head of a critically important Kyiv enterprise was exposed for employing more than 1,000 conscripts and subsequently arranging their deferment.

"As the investigation established, in exchange for such employment, new workers handed over 10% of their monthly salary to the employer. In this way, according to case materials, the suspect ‘earned’ more than UAH 50 million over nearly one and a half years. According to the case materials, she brought in an acquaintance who acted as an intermediary for meetings with clients and money transfers," the SBU said on Telegram.

The suspects were found to have sought out conscripts at private companies belonging to business partners who wanted to have their personnel exempted from conscription.

"Also in the capital, officials of a psychiatric department at a local hospital were detained red-handed for unlawfully assigning draft evaders a second-degree disability for $25,000. According to case materials, the head of the psychiatry department and his subordinate — a psychotherapist — were involved in the scheme," the security service said.

They first directed the evaders to inpatient treatment and then issued them forged reports with serious diagnoses related to mental disorders and intellectual disabilities.

The suspects were served with suspicion notices under several articles of the Criminal Code of Ukraine: part 2 of Article 28, part 1 of Article 114-1 (obstruction of the lawful activities of the AFU and other military formations committed by prior conspiracy by a group of persons during a special period); part 2 of Article 28, part 4 of Article 368 (acceptance of an offer, promise or receipt of unlawful benefit by an official on an especially large scale).

The suspects face up to 12 years in prison with confiscation of property.

The comprehensive operation was conducted by officers of the Kyiv City and Kyiv Region SBU Main Directorate under the procedural supervision of the Kyiv city prosecutor’s office.

Tags: #kyiv #sbu #mobilization

MORE ABOUT

17:58 12.05.2026
McDonald's opens first restaurant in Kyiv based on sustainable design principles

McDonald's opens first restaurant in Kyiv based on sustainable design principles

15:52 12.05.2026
SBU Internal Security detains FSB agent in one of frontline units

SBU Internal Security detains FSB agent in one of frontline units

15:06 12.05.2026
Pressure exerted on experts in case of legalization of UAH 460 mln in elite construction near Kyiv – NABU director

Pressure exerted on experts in case of legalization of UAH 460 mln in elite construction near Kyiv – NABU director

09:28 11.05.2026
Pistorius arrives in Kyiv to discuss cooperation in defense industry – media

Pistorius arrives in Kyiv to discuss cooperation in defense industry – media

19:03 08.05.2026
Klitschko opens 'Ukraine-Europe' exhibition in Kyiv with ambassadors of several countries, discusses assistance to city

Klitschko opens 'Ukraine-Europe' exhibition in Kyiv with ambassadors of several countries, discusses assistance to city

15:07 08.05.2026
SBU hits Permnefteorgsintez refinery and oil pumping station in Perm for third time

SBU hits Permnefteorgsintez refinery and oil pumping station in Perm for third time

12:30 08.05.2026
Man dies in Kyiv after falling from 11th floor, police are establishing circumstances

Man dies in Kyiv after falling from 11th floor, police are establishing circumstances

10:04 08.05.2026
Enemy carried out 129 attacks on Ukraine's gas infrastructure during last heating season – SBU chief

Enemy carried out 129 attacks on Ukraine's gas infrastructure during last heating season – SBU chief

14:43 07.05.2026
SBU detains Russia's accomplice in Kropyvnytsky for attempting to register Starlinks for enemy

SBU detains Russia's accomplice in Kropyvnytsky for attempting to register Starlinks for enemy

13:57 07.05.2026
EU will not evacuate diplomatic mission following Russia threats to attack Kyiv May 9 – spokesperson

EU will not evacuate diplomatic mission following Russia threats to attack Kyiv May 9 – spokesperson

HOT NEWS

Some aspects of Operation 'Midas' still undercover; the public will learn about them later – SAPO head

Yermak was not interrogated before being notified of suspicion - NABU director

Cases involving several Ukrainian arms manufacturers still lack expert results, responses to international requests – NABU director

Prosecution to seek pretrial detention for Yermak with alternative bail of UAH 180 mln - SAPO head

Umerov has witness status in corruption case involving Mindich – heads of anti-corruption agencies

LATEST

Stefanchuk calls Mendel interview manipulation, story about giving up Donbas fabricated

Yermak has four diplomatic passports, money to hide abroad, prosecution says in court

Bill to designate Russia state sponsor of terrorism introduced in US House – ambassador

Klitschko, CEMR chief Rossi discuss aid to communities, municipal partnerships

Canada first outside Europe to sign Intl Claims Commission Convention for Ukraine

New water treatment line in Mykolaiv region commissioned with EUR 3 mln EU grant

Tulsi Gabbard investigates US funding of biolabs worldwide, including Ukraine – media

Kharkiv resident who prepared bombing of main gas pipeline on Russia’s orders sentenced to 15 years in prison

Ukraine and USA approaching agreement on UAV protection – media

Some aspects of Operation 'Midas' still undercover; the public will learn about them later – SAPO head

AD
AD