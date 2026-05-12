SBU exposes two large-scale mobilization evasion schemes in Kyiv

The Security Service of Ukraine detained in the capital the organizers of two schemes for evading mobilization - one involving employment at a critically important enterprise and another involving fraudulent disability registration.

In one episode, the head of a critically important Kyiv enterprise was exposed for employing more than 1,000 conscripts and subsequently arranging their deferment.

"As the investigation established, in exchange for such employment, new workers handed over 10% of their monthly salary to the employer. In this way, according to case materials, the suspect ‘earned’ more than UAH 50 million over nearly one and a half years. According to the case materials, she brought in an acquaintance who acted as an intermediary for meetings with clients and money transfers," the SBU said on Telegram.

The suspects were found to have sought out conscripts at private companies belonging to business partners who wanted to have their personnel exempted from conscription.

"Also in the capital, officials of a psychiatric department at a local hospital were detained red-handed for unlawfully assigning draft evaders a second-degree disability for $25,000. According to case materials, the head of the psychiatry department and his subordinate — a psychotherapist — were involved in the scheme," the security service said.

They first directed the evaders to inpatient treatment and then issued them forged reports with serious diagnoses related to mental disorders and intellectual disabilities.

The suspects were served with suspicion notices under several articles of the Criminal Code of Ukraine: part 2 of Article 28, part 1 of Article 114-1 (obstruction of the lawful activities of the AFU and other military formations committed by prior conspiracy by a group of persons during a special period); part 2 of Article 28, part 4 of Article 368 (acceptance of an offer, promise or receipt of unlawful benefit by an official on an especially large scale).

The suspects face up to 12 years in prison with confiscation of property.

The comprehensive operation was conducted by officers of the Kyiv City and Kyiv Region SBU Main Directorate under the procedural supervision of the Kyiv city prosecutor’s office.