Rescuers extinguish electric train fire in Cherkasy region – SEMS

Specialists extinguished a fire on an electric train near the village of Kosari in Cherkasy region, the State Emergency Service of Ukraine said.

"Near the village of Kosari in Cherkasy district, carriages of an electric train caught fire while in motion. Before fire units arrived, 40 passengers were evacuated and firefighting began using primary firefighting equipment. Rescuers fully extinguished the electric train carriage fire across a total area of 180 sq m and prevented further spread of the fire," the SEMS website said.

A fire train and a local volunteer fire brigade also took part in the firefighting effort.

There are no casualties at the scene. The cause of the fire is being established.