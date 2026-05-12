Two injured in shooting at Svitlovodsk city council

First Deputy Mayor of Svitlovodsk in Kirovohrad region Serhiy Savych opened fire in the city council building, with at least two people reported injured.

"Svitlovodsk city council officially reports: today in the city council building, First Deputy Mayor Serhiy Savych committed actions involving the use of weapons, opening fire in the executive committee building... A casualty is known — one person received a wound from a traumatic weapon. The victim is currently receiving necessary medical assistance," the city council website said.

It noted that throughout the day Savych had been "behaving aggressively, making threats and using obscene language" directed at Svitlovodsk city council secretary Maksym Bakumenko, which was partially captured in live streams on Savych's own social media pages.

Police and emergency medical services were called to the scene, with law enforcement carrying out detention and urgent investigative actions.

"Two people were wounded and hospitalized," the National Police of Ukraine told Interfax-Ukraine.

Bakumenko later told Suspilne that two people were wounded and employees were evacuated.