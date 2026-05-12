Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
13:34 12.05.2026

Mandatory evacuation announced from certain areas of Nikopol district – official

2 min read
Mandatory evacuation announced from certain areas of Nikopol district – official
Photo: t.me/dnipropetrovskaODA

Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration head Oleksandr Hanzha signed an order on mandatory evacuation from certain areas of Nikopol district, including from nearly 100 streets in the district center.

"Families with children must leave Novokyivka and Illinка of Marhanets city community and Vyshchetarasivka of Myrivska rural community. Currently 34 children live there - 28 families. All residents must leave one of the streets in Marhanets and nearly 100 streets in Nikopol. 1,145 people must evacuate," he wrote on Telegram.

He noted that all of them must relocate within a month, with the time and evacuation route coordinated individually with each family.

Hanzha said families will be able to stay in safer settlements in Nikopol district, in other districts of the region or even in other regions. All organizational matters and support will be provided by local authorities.

Also in Nikopol, city authorities plan to compensate rent for families with children subject to mandatory evacuation who decide to remain in their home city but relocate to safer districts. This initiative is to be considered by deputies at an extraordinary session of the Nikopol city council.

According to open sources, as of 2024 the city of Nikopol had 420 toponyms: one avenue, one square, two plazas, three parks, four public gardens, 324 streets, two descents and 83 lanes.

Tags: #dnipropetrovsk_region #evacuation

MORE ABOUT

09:09 12.05.2026
Russia attacks Dnipropetrovsk region, killing 1, injuring 4 – official

Russia attacks Dnipropetrovsk region, killing 1, injuring 4 – official

09:05 12.05.2026
Russia attacks railway infrastructure in Dnipropetrovsk region, driver injured – Kuleba

Russia attacks railway infrastructure in Dnipropetrovsk region, driver injured – Kuleba

09:23 08.05.2026
Three wounded, infrastructure and residential buildings damaged in nearly 30 Russian attacks on Dnipropetrovsk region

Three wounded, infrastructure and residential buildings damaged in nearly 30 Russian attacks on Dnipropetrovsk region

09:25 07.05.2026
Enemy attacks five Dnipropetrovsk region districts, four injured

Enemy attacks five Dnipropetrovsk region districts, four injured

19:54 05.05.2026
One killed, 13 injured in shelling of Dnipropetrovsk region – Lukashuk

One killed, 13 injured in shelling of Dnipropetrovsk region – Lukashuk

09:25 01.05.2026
Enemy attacks three Dnipropetrovsk region districts around 20 times, one person injured

Enemy attacks three Dnipropetrovsk region districts around 20 times, one person injured

20:11 28.04.2026
Russian shelling kills two, injures 11 in Dnipropetrovsk region on Tuesday – administration

Russian shelling kills two, injures 11 in Dnipropetrovsk region on Tuesday – administration

12:17 28.04.2026
Ukrainian Navy evacuates scout from occupied Zaporizhia region

Ukrainian Navy evacuates scout from occupied Zaporizhia region

09:32 28.04.2026
Russian strike on Kryvyi Rih injures 5 – official

Russian strike on Kryvyi Rih injures 5 – official

09:18 28.04.2026
Russian strike on infrastructure in Kryvyi Rih kills 1, injures 1 – official

Russian strike on infrastructure in Kryvyi Rih kills 1, injures 1 – official

HOT NEWS

Some aspects of Operation 'Midas' still undercover; the public will learn about them later – SAPO head

Yermak was not interrogated before being notified of suspicion - NABU director

Cases involving several Ukrainian arms manufacturers still lack expert results, responses to international requests – NABU director

Prosecution to seek pretrial detention for Yermak with alternative bail of UAH 180 mln - SAPO head

Umerov has witness status in corruption case involving Mindich – heads of anti-corruption agencies

LATEST

McDonald's opens first restaurant in Kyiv based on sustainable design principles

Klitschko, CEMR chief Rossi discuss aid to communities, municipal partnerships

Canada first outside Europe to sign Intl Claims Commission Convention for Ukraine

New water treatment line in Mykolaiv region commissioned with EUR 3 mln EU grant

Tulsi Gabbard investigates US funding of biolabs worldwide, including Ukraine – media

Kharkiv resident who prepared bombing of main gas pipeline on Russia’s orders sentenced to 15 years in prison

Ukraine and USA approaching agreement on UAV protection – media

Some aspects of Operation 'Midas' still undercover; the public will learn about them later – SAPO head

Former spokesperson for President of Ukraine Mendel added to Myrotvorets database

Yermak was not interrogated before being notified of suspicion - NABU director

AD
AD