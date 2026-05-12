Mandatory evacuation announced from certain areas of Nikopol district – official

Photo: t.me/dnipropetrovskaODA

Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration head Oleksandr Hanzha signed an order on mandatory evacuation from certain areas of Nikopol district, including from nearly 100 streets in the district center.

"Families with children must leave Novokyivka and Illinка of Marhanets city community and Vyshchetarasivka of Myrivska rural community. Currently 34 children live there - 28 families. All residents must leave one of the streets in Marhanets and nearly 100 streets in Nikopol. 1,145 people must evacuate," he wrote on Telegram.

He noted that all of them must relocate within a month, with the time and evacuation route coordinated individually with each family.

Hanzha said families will be able to stay in safer settlements in Nikopol district, in other districts of the region or even in other regions. All organizational matters and support will be provided by local authorities.

Also in Nikopol, city authorities plan to compensate rent for families with children subject to mandatory evacuation who decide to remain in their home city but relocate to safer districts. This initiative is to be considered by deputies at an extraordinary session of the Nikopol city council.

According to open sources, as of 2024 the city of Nikopol had 420 toponyms: one avenue, one square, two plazas, three parks, four public gardens, 324 streets, two descents and 83 lanes.