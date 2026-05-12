Poroshenko called for those involved in corruption schemes in the “Midas” case to be removed from public office and for a coalition of national unity to be formed

Photo: https://eurosolidarity.org/2026/05/12

Leader of the European Solidarity party and Member of Parliament Petro Poroshenko, speaking from the rostrum of the Verkhovna Rada, called for the dismissal of participants in corruption schemes and the formation of a coalition of national unity amid the developing "Mindichgate" scandal, according to the party's website.

He warned the authorities against a new attack on the independence of anti-corruption bodies, as occurred in July of last year.

"First: we warn the authorities against attacking the independence of the anti-corruption infrastructure. Everyone who voted here in July 2025 to destroy NABU—they tried to make you accomplices in a crime. We managed to stop it thanks to the support of the Ukrainian people and the 'cardboard Maidan.' Do not try to repeat it," Poroshenko said.

"Second: we insist on a full reboot of the SBI as a tool for extrajudicial attacks on the state's political system. I want to remind you that this is a component of our European integration obligations within the Kachka-Kos package," the politician reminded.

"Third: after the notification of suspicion to the former head of the Office of the President, the issue of the resignations of participants in the 'Mindich tapes' is an immediate matter. I want to emphasize that criminal liability is ahead. Political responsibility must happen now. After yesterday's events, the mono-majority and the authorities are in a deep crisis. Elections are currently impossible; we must unite around a coalition of national unity," Poroshenko urged once again.

"In 2022–2023, we brought thousands of drones to the front. They were not in the army, but these scoundrels had the money. That is why today we speak about this very clearly—it is a verdict on the system."

He emphasized that the most terrifying part of this story is not the sums of money, but the time during which the abuses took place.