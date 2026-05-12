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13:02 12.05.2026

Yermak, Chernyshov and Mindich suspected of laundering UAH 460 mln in elite construction near Kyiv – SAPO

2 min read
Yermak, Chernyshov and Mindich suspected of laundering UAH 460 mln in elite construction near Kyiv – SAPO
Photo: https://www.facebook.com/sap.gov.ua

Former head of the Office of the President of Ukraine Andrii Yermak, former Deputy Prime Minister Oleksiy Chernyshov, businessman Tymur Mindich exposed within the Midas special operation, and four persons controlled by the former deputy prime minister are suspected of laundering UAH 460 million in elite construction near Kyiv, the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office (SAPO) said.

The SAPO said on Telegram Tuesday that anti-corruption bodies have exposed an organized group involved in laundering criminally obtained property on an especially large scale.

"As established during the pre-trial investigation, in 2020 the Minister of Community and Territory Development of Ukraine (position at the time the crime began) decided to build a private cottage town with its own spa complex in the village of Kozyn in Kyiv region," the anti-corruption prosecutor's office said.

According to the statement, as future neighbors and co-investors he brought in persons who had significant influence on political and economic processes in the state: the head of the Office of the President of Ukraine (position at the time the crime began) and an influential businessman.

"Construction was carried out through a housing construction cooperative controlled by the former deputy prime minister and financed from three sources: replenishment of the construction cooperative's share fund with funds received by straw founders from a group of companies bearing signs of fictitiousness; cash funds received from a 'laundromat' controlled by the businessman that was engaged in laundering funds obtained from corruption crimes, in particular from the implementation of corruption schemes at PJSC NAEK Energoatom (72% of total financing); cash funds provided by the businessman, the origin of which has not been established," the SAPO said.

The SAPO stressed that in total during 2021-2025 the suspects laundered more than UAH 460 million.

"Among the suspects: former head of the Office of the President of Ukraine; former Deputy Prime Minister of Ukraine (organizer); businessman (one of the leaders of the criminal organization exposed in November 2025 within the Midas special operation, co-organizer); four persons controlled by the former deputy prime minister," the statement said.

The statement does not name the individuals; based on the positions and circumstances of the case, the reference is to Yermak, Chernyshov and Mindich.

The actions of the named persons are charged under part 3 of Article 209 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (legalization (laundering) of criminally obtained property committed by an organized group of persons).

Tags: #sapo #midas

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