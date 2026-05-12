Arsenals, command post, and enemy logistics hit in temporarily occupied territories and Russia - SOF

The Special Operations Forces (SOF) of the Armed Forces of Ukraine have reported striking warehouses, logistics, a command post, a repair base, and other enemy facilities in the temporarily occupied territories of Donetsk, Luhansk, and Zaporizhia regions, as well as in the Belgorod region of Russia.

"In Sartana near Mariupol in Donetsk region, Middle-strike units of the SOF hit ammunition depots of enemy units. In Boikivske, a material and technical support warehouse and a logistics center of enemy units were hit," the SOF reported on its Telegram channel.

It is reported that in occupied Mykolaivka (Donetsk region), SOF drones struck an enemy repair base, and in Sviatotroitske (Zaporizhia region), they hit an enemy command and observation post.

In Rovenky (Luhansk region), the SOF struck a temporary location of enemy mechanics, and in Kulykivske (Zaporizhia region), they hit an enemy training ground.

Additionally, a middle-strike unit of the SOF hit the location of an enemy drone unit in Nova Tavolzhanka, Belgorod region (Russia).