Interfax-Ukraine
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11:36 12.05.2026

Fedorov discusses implementation of AI in war with head of Palantir Technologies

2 min read

Minister of Defense of Ukraine Mykhailo Fedorov has met with Alex Karp, CEO of Palantir Technologies, to discuss the implementation of artificial intelligence (AI) in the war.

As a result of cooperation with Palantir, a system for the detailed analysis of air attacks has been created, AI solutions for handling large volumes of reconnaissance data have been implemented, and technologies have been integrated into the planning of deep strike operations, Fedorov reported on his Telegram channel on Tuesday.

"A separate area is Brave1 Dataroom, a platform where developers gain access to real battlefield data to train AI models. More than 100 companies are already training over 80 models for the detection and interception of air targets in difficult conditions," the Minister of Defense wrote.

Today, technology, AI, data analysis, and the mathematics of war directly affect the outcome on the battlefield. For this reason, "our goal is to strengthen the partnership with Palantir in AI solutions and defense tech projects that give Ukraine a technological advantage," he emphasized.

Palantir is one of the world's leading companies in the field of data analysis and AI solutions for defense and security, ranking among the top 10 technology companies in the US with a capitalization of $330 billion.

Tags: #palantir_technologies #fedorov

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