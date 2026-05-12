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10:55 12.05.2026

Yermak's lawyer denies his involvement in legalizing UAH 460 mln in elite construction – Suspilne

2 min read
Yermak's lawyer denies his involvement in legalizing UAH 460 mln in elite construction – Suspilne

Ihor Fomin, the lawyer for the former head of the Office of the President of Ukraine, Andriy Yermak, has emphasized the groundlessness of the suspicion issued to his client by anti-corruption authorities the day before and denied Yermak's involvement in the legalization of UAH 460 million in elite construction near Kyiv.

"One does not need to be a professional lawyer to ask: whose funds was Yermak supposed to be laundering in some construction project? In my opinion, this entire situation is provoked by this public pressure," Suspilne quotes Fomin on its Telegram channel on Tuesday, following his appearance on the Suspilne Studio broadcast.

Fomin added that the defense will continue to provide a legal assessment of the actions in this case.

"Well, the tapes—what do we have to do with any tapes? Did you hear Mr. Yermak's voice there anywhere, even once?" the lawyer noted.

As reported, on the evening of May 11, the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine (NABU) and the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office (SAPO) notified Yermak of suspicion as one of the participants in an organized group involved in the legalization of UAH 460 million in elite construction near Kyiv.

Yermak himself refused to comment on the notification of suspicion and denied owning elite real estate.

Adviser to the President of Ukraine Dmytro Lytvyn, commenting on the investigation into the Yermak case, stated that procedural actions in the case are ongoing, so it is premature to draw final conclusions.

Tags: #yermak

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