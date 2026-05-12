Leader of the European Solidarity party, Ukrainian MP Petro Poroshenko, delivered a batch of five new Ai-Petri counter-technical reconnaissance systems to units of the Defense Forces.

"Today, as per tradition, we are strengthening Ukraine's defense capabilities and handing over five new units to the guys who are demonstrating excellent results with the Ai-Petri systems. This is another step toward saving the lives of our soldiers and civilians since the war has changed. The kill zone has significantly expanded. The enemy spares no resources on drones, reconnaissance, and attacks on the rear. And while once the line of contact was the only zone of destruction, today civilian cities and critical infrastructure are also under attack," Poroshenko wrote on Facebook.

According to him, more than 300 Ai-Petri systems are currently operating on the front, along virtually the entire front line.

At the same time, the politician criticized officials' plans to distribute international financial aid funds without considering the needs of the front. "In the coming days, the Verkhovna Rada will consider a government bill allocating UAH 1,5 trillion to the Defense Forces. But it is crucial that every hryvnia, in a warlike environment, be used effectively, transparently, and above all, for those holding the front. Because of this total, only UAH 1,5 f billion will go to the Ministry of Defense, while twenty billion are allocated to other security agencies," Poroshenko stated.

According to him, European Solidarity is categorically opposed to the fact that an allowance "is being increased for those in the rear and not involved in the country's defense, while those on the front lines are currently deprived of it."

"In parliament, we will fundamentally advocate for increased funding for the military at the front. So that those performing combat missions finally receive adequate pay," Poroshenko concluded.

According to the political party's website, Poroshenko has invested over UAH 200 million in the production of Ai-Petri systems since the fall of 2023, which have successfully passed tests and are in use in the Ukrainian Armed Forces. In March 2025, Poroshenko announced a contract with the Ministry of Defense. On June 29, he announced the start of cooperation with the Ukrainian Ground Forces Command to supply these systems to the troops.

Each system includes the anti-reconnaissance system itself, a pickup truck, a charging station, a generator, and the necessary electronics.