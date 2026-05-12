Interfax-Ukraine
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10:13 12.05.2026

Kyiv proposes extending partial ceasefire, Russia responds with 200 drones – Sybiha

1 min read
Kyiv proposes extending partial ceasefire, Russia responds with 200 drones – Sybiha
Photo: MFA

Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Andriy Sybiha has called for increased pressure on Russia over Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin's repeated rejections of peace.

" We proposed Moscow to extend the partial ceasefire beyond May 11th. Instead, this night Russia launched over 200 drones against Ukraine, targeting civilian infrastructure, including a kindergarten, injuring at least six and killing at least one person. Putin’s repeated rejection of peace must have consequences for him. Stronger pressure through Ukraine’s effective long-range sanctions and our partners’ strong decisions," Sybiha said in a post on the X social network.

The Minister emphasized that stronger pressure on the Kremlin is necessary through Ukraine's "effective long-range sanctions" and strong decisions from partners.

" It is time to strengthen our positions and force Moscow to end the war. Putin must realise that it will only get worse for him. His only option must be to stop the terror," Sybiha said.

He called on Europe to play a larger role in the peace process, complementing the main diplomatic track led by the United States.

Tags: #sybiha #war

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